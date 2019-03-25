Pumwani Maternity Hospital to open its doors to outpatients

The main entrance to the newly refurbished Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi. The facility is managed by the Nairobi City County Government. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi County Government will next month open a new outpatient wing at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

For the last 93 years, the hospital has not been offering outpatient services and had specialised in inpatient only.

According to the hospital administration, the outpatient services will help reduce the number of patients who visit other public hospitals in Nairobi.

“The outpatient wing is among the grand plans that we are having as a hospital. We shall soon open the doors for such patients,” the hospital’s administrator Geoffrey Mosiria said.

CARELESS DELIVERIES

Already, a number of key staff have been transferred to various hospitals after the facility was put on the spot over careless deliveries that led to the death of many infants at the country’s oldest maternity hospital.

Plans are also underway to repossess Nyayo Ward area which was allegedly grabbed by developers.

Governor Mike Sonko early this year said that plans were also underway to construct a 10 storey 450 capacity bed unit that will be named after him.

The unit, Sonko Pumwani Maternity Hospital, will stand side by side with the old hospital and will compose of a paediatric ICU, an adult ICU, a HDU, staff quarters, laundry and all necessary facilities.

CORPSES OF INFANTS

“The Pumwani Nursing School has also received an introduction of more courses with the aim of having our self-made professions,” said Mosiria.

This comes just months after Governor Sonko found uncovered 12 corpses of infants wrapped in polythene papers and hidden in boxes at the facility.

This led to the transfer of key staff from the hospital to other facilities in the county.