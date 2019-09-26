Prostitutes descend on Bomet ahead of tea bonus

As has been the norm, twilight girls have flocked Bomet Town ahead of the much-anticipated payment of tea bonus in October.

The women, who are said to come from as far as Mombasa, are out to take advantage of reckless and randy farmers who would squander their tea bonuses in days.

The women have booked lodging rooms in Bomet town, a scenario similar to other trading centres especially Silibwet, Mogogosiek and Kapkwen, among others.

Bomet Central Police Commander Musa Imamai Omar has cautioned the local farmers against short-lived bliss.

Omar warned farmers against carrying large amounts of money in cash saying they risked losing their hard earned cash not only to the women but also to marauding gangs.

In past incidents, tea farmers went all out to have drinks and roasted goat meat in Bomet Town and its environs whenever tea bonuses were paid.

The women are said to also take advantage of wheat-harvesting season in Narok County between July and August.

The police boss told farmers to beware of the said risks advising farmers to engage in other development activities instead of careless drinking and merry-making at the expense of their families.