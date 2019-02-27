Police seize fake Sh32b notes in Ruiru -PHOTOS





Investigators attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday morning recovered fake money and fake gold that was hidden in a house in Kwihotha Ruiru, Kiambu County following a raid on Wednesday.

Police said the fake currency amounts to Sh32 billion.

Police believe that the money is associated to Mr Henry Waswa who is one of the suspects charged with mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s voice and conning Sameer African boss Naushad Merali Sh10 million.

The other suspects in the case are Duncan Muchai, Isaac Wajekeche, William Simiyu, David Luganya, Gilbert Kirunja and Anthony Wafula and were released on a Sh 100,000 bail each.

Mr Joseph Munyao, a pastor and his wife Nancy Muthoni were arrested as the man was headed to work.

The money that was in dollars and Kenyan notes was hidden in four metallic boxes.

Other boxes were also recovered but did not have money.

“We suspect that the boxes had money which is already circulating in the Kenyan market,” said an officer privy to the investigations.

The police also recovered a Tiger power gun. An officer said it was licensed but would be taken for more forensic tests.