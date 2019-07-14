Petrol prices up, relief for diesel and kerosene users

The price of petrol will increase marginally in the latest price review announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The price of petrol will increase by Sh.0.29 per litre, while the prices of diesel and kerosene decreased by Sh.0.88 and Sh.2.31 per litre respectively.

The new prices take effect from July 15 to August 14, 2019.

See the new pump prices in major towns across the country. The prices are effective from midnight tonight ^GN pic.twitter.com/YZRK1MX157 — Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (@EPRA_Ke) July 14, 2019

“The changes in this month’s prices have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreasing by 1.83% from US$538.8 (Sh.55,469.46) per cubic metre in May 2019 to US$528.26 (Sh.54,384.37) per cubic metre in June,” read a statement by EPRA.

“Diesel decreased by 3.07% from US$535.84 (Sh.55, 164.73) per cubic metre to US$519.39 (Sh.53, 471.20); while that of kerosene decreased by 5.49% from US$535.84 (Sh. 55,164.73) to US$519.39 (Sh. 53,471.20) per cubic metre.”

Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products the changes in the maximum allowed pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by Sh. 0.29 per litre while Diesel & Kerosene decrease by Sh. 0.88 and Sh. 2.31 respectively. ^GN pic.twitter.com/t6F9Js08Sg — Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (@EPRA_Ke) July 14, 2019

Motorists in Nairobi will now purchase super petrol at Sh115.39 per litre, with diesel retailing at Sh103.88 and kerosene at Sh101.97 per.

Those in Mombasa will purchase super petrol at Sh112.74, while diesel will retail at Sh101.25 and kerosene at Sh 99.35

Nakuru motorists will get their super petrol at Sh115.86, diesel at Sh104.58 and kerosene at Sh102.69.