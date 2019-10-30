Passengers, crew escape unhurt after aircraft skids off runway at Wilson Airport

A Safarilink aircraft with 10 passengers on board skidded off the runway at Wilson Airport shortly after landing from Lamu on Tuesday evening.

According to a statement by the airline, the airplane of registration number 5Y-SLJ skidded off the runway at 6:20pm after a tyre burst.

SCENE OF ACCIDENT

“We can confirm that all the 10 passengers and 2 crew escaped unhurt and that the aircraft was procedurally removed from the runway,” read the statement.

The airline also mentioned that the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) had visited the scene of the incident and inspected it.

This comes just a day after a Silverstone Air plane traveling from Lodwar made an emergency landing at the Eldoret International Airport after it lost one of its rear tyres during take -off.

The Nairobi-bound plane, which had five passengers and five crew members, was forced to divert to Moi International Airport in Eldoret where it was granted emergency landing permission.

In another incident at Wilson Airport one of Silverstone aircraft hit and damaged another plane on Sunday morning.

COLLIDED

The aircraft with registration 5Y SMT Fooker 50 collided with an East African Air plane 5Y SSB Kingair at around 7.25am.

CCTV footages and images shared online show the plane on the runway ready for take-off before the left winglet strikes the EA Aviation plane leaving it with a big dent.

On August 16, 2019, Safarilink plane under registration number 5Y-SLM was involved in an accident while landing at the Kichwa Tembo Airstrip, Maasai Mara, Narok County.

A press release by the airline indicated that the plane encountered a number of wildebeests at the runway while it was landing.

The aircraft was carrying out a scheduled service with a route starting from Wilson Airport in Nairobi to Maasai Mara and back to Nairobi (Wilson).