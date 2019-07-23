Oppo launches Reno series smartphone in Kenyan market

Chinese mobile phone maker Oppo on Monday launched its new Reno series in the Kenyan market.

The Reno series features “Reno 10x Zoom”, and will retail at Sh90,000.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, as the name suggests, is a camera-centric smartphone with a 13-megapixel periscope telephoto lens on the back, capable of up to 10x hybrid lossless zoom.

“Reno will serve as the catalyst for the future of Oppo’s’s smartphone development, and also as an integral part of our global growth strategy for the Oppo brand in the era of intelligent connectivity,” said Muthoni Wachira, PR Manager of Oppo Kenya, who delivered the keynote speech at the launch.

POP-UP SELFIE

An innovative hidden 48 megapixels, 16 megapixels pop-up selfie camera complemented by an elegant symmetry

The pop-up selfie in the device is shark fin shaped module, which comes out from the top.

The device sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with no notch, thanks to mechanical pop-up selfie camera module.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip (SoC), mated with up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone has a 4,065 mAh battery, supported by VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

It comes in different colors which include fog sea green and extreme night black.