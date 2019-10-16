No, were are not hiring, EABL warns Kenyans about fake job adverts

The East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has warned Kenyans against falling for fake job adverts that are making rounds on social media that the company is hiring.

In an advert on local dailies, titled job scam alert – the beer manufacturing company said that the advertisements were false.

“Our attention has been drawn to a viral message that has been circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) and East African Breweries Limited (EABL) are recruiting for new positions. We wish to notify the public that this is false advertisement and has not originated from EABL,” reads part of the advertisement.

EABL stated that it follows a comprehensive recruitment process which is done through our Human Resource Department.

It said that all the job opportunities which come up within the company are placed on its official website.

“EABL does not charge any application fee (refundable and non-refundable) at any stage of its recruitment process,” the company said.

It further asked members of the public report whenever they come across fake adverts to the relevant authorities.

“We would like to warn perpetrators of these fake announcements and job scams against these illegal activities,” EABL said.