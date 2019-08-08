Njiraini withdraws his candidature for National Land Commission’s top job

Former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General John Njiraini has withdrawn his candidature for the position of National Land Commission Chairperson.

In a letter to the commission dated August 6th 2019, Njiraini said he opted out for personal reasons.

“I wish to communicate my decision to withdraw as candidate for the position of Chairperson of the National Land Commission in order to pursue other interests.” Mr Njiraini said in the letter to the selection committee.

SELECTION COMMITTEE

He went on to thank the selection committee for shortlisting him for the position.

“I wish to thank you and other panel members for having granted me the opportunity to present my ideas on how this important national institution can be transformed through the injection of a fresh leadership dynamic,” he said.

Njiraini’s term at KRA ended in June this year after being there since March 2012.

SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES

He was among 11 candidates who were shortlisted to take up NLC’s leadership following Muhammad Swazuri’s exit.

Others who have been shortlisted for the position are former Nyeri MP Esther Murugi, Mwenda Makathimo (Executive Director of the Land Development & Governance Institute), prominent lawyer Gershom Otachi and former Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Chairperson, Naomi Wagereka.

Also in the shortlist is former Isiolo County Woman Representative Tiyah Ali, Robert Kilimo, Patrick Adolowa, Humphrey Njuguna, Paul Wambua and Gershom Bw’Omanwa.