Issuance of newly-unveiled banknotes challenged in court

By Amina Wako June 3rd, 2019 1 min read

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislator, Simon Mbugua, has filed a petition in court challenging the issuance of new currency notes which were unveiled on Saturday.

In his petition, the former Member of Parliament for Kamukunji has faulted the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) for not involving the public in the printing and unveiling of the new currencies.

KENYATTA’S IMAGE

The legislator want the court to issue orders stopping the implementation of the new currencies pending the hearing of the case.

Mbugua also says the portrait of the first President of Kenya, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, on the notes contravenes the Constitution.

Member of Parliament for Rarieda, Otiende Amollo, has also said the newly unveiled banknotes could attract a legal battle in court.

UNCONSTITUTIONAL

According to Otiende, the photo of Mzee Kenyatta on the banknote contradicts the constitution.

Another petition challenging the new currency has been filed by activist Okiya Omtata.

“Specifically, it violates Article 231 Clause 4, and therefore, the banknotes are null and void. They have no effect in law and must be rejected,” Omtatah said.

