Issuance of newly-unveiled banknotes challenged in court

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge displays new banknotes while addressing journalists at the CBK headquarters in Nairobi on June 3, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge displays new banknotes while addressing journalists at the CBK headquarters in Nairobi on June 3, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislator, Simon Mbugua, has filed a petition in court challenging the issuance of new currency notes which were unveiled on Saturday.

In his petition, the former Member of Parliament for Kamukunji has faulted the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) for not involving the public in the printing and unveiling of the new currencies.

KENYATTA’S IMAGE

The legislator want the court to issue orders stopping the implementation of the new currencies pending the hearing of the case.

Mbugua also says the portrait of the first President of Kenya, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, on the notes contravenes the Constitution.

Member of Parliament for Rarieda, Otiende Amollo, has also said the newly unveiled banknotes could attract a legal battle in court.

Have Seen The New Notes Unveiled. I’m personally persuaded they’re contrary to A. 231(4) of the Constitution, to the extent that they bear the image & potrait Of The founding President. Are we short of Images that depict Kenya? Thumbs down on this! pic.twitter.com/J4Ku4rXhKO — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) June 1, 2019

UNCONSTITUTIONAL

According to Otiende, the photo of Mzee Kenyatta on the banknote contradicts the constitution.

Another petition challenging the new currency has been filed by activist Okiya Omtata.

“Specifically, it violates Article 231 Clause 4, and therefore, the banknotes are null and void. They have no effect in law and must be rejected,” Omtatah said.