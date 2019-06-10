Sonko’s new parking system hit by major hitch on day one





Nairobi County Government’s newly-introduced revenue collection system by has been hit by major hitches on day one.

Motorists who made their payment as early as 6am on Monday morning reported no incidents, but as from 7am the new *235# pay code has been erratic.

Several motorists who spoke to Nairobi News said they were getting errors as they tried to pay for their parking.

FRUSTRATED MOTORISTS

Some complained of paying and not getting a confirmation message while others got a message informing them that the code was not working or it was invalid.

“I have been receiving errors in the last 10 minutes that I have tried to access *235# and now I don’t know what to do and I have to get to the office,” said one motorist by the name Alice Kimani.

Mudi Hassan, another frustrated motorist, said he has been trying to pay but without any success.

NEW SYSTEM

“I have standing here for the last 15 minutes and it is not going through and no one is near to help,” he lamented.

On Sunday, City Hall formally announced the end of their engagement with JamboPay, a tech firm that has been collecting revenue on its behalf since 2014, paving way for the new revenue collection system.

In the new system, those seeking to pay for parking fees, land rates, business permits and other services will do so by dialing *235# in a move aimed at saving millions of shillings.