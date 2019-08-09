Nairobians to pay Sh25 tax for every chicken brought from up-country – VIDEO

Nairobi residents are in for a rude shock should Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have his way.

Sonko wants to introduce tax on all chicken brought from up-country.

His administration is working on a bill that will see residents pay a Sh25 tax for every chicken that enters the capital city.

In June, Nairobi Finance and Economic Planning Executive Charles Kerich announced new taxes and levies that, if approved by the County Assembly, will see city residents dig deeper into their pockets for City Hall’s Sh35.2 billion annual budget.

Apart from chicken, owners of cats and dogs from up-country will fork out Sh1,000 as well.

The bill also includes increased parking fees, new charges for garbage collection, fire certificates and inspection for cats and dogs.

Under the Finance Bill 2019, Nairobians will pay Sh400 parking fees up from Sh200, a fire certificate fee of Sh2,000 per annum for all city households, Sh1,000 in health inspection fee for every dog and cat and between Sh100 to Sh600 for garbage collection for all homes.