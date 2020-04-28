Join our Telegram Channel
Nairobi now littered with blank billboards – PHOTOS

By Francis Nderitu April 28th, 2020 1 min read

Outdoor advertising in Nairobi has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many billboards along major roads and highways now reduced to blank canvases and rusty metal rods.

With the national economy struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic, it seems few businesses are willing to spend anymore cash on outdoor advertising.

Two empty billboards located along Thika Road right after the Ruaraka Overpass. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Along Nairobi’s Biashara Street there is at least one blank frame of a billboard, four along Muindi Mbingu Street, one along Moi Avenue, eight around the Museum Hill flyover and six blank billboards along Tom Mboya.

Certain roads leading into the city like Landhies road, Waiyaki way and Racecourse road also have their fair share of blank billboards.

Three empty billboards next to the Central Police Station staff housing units located along University Way. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The ever-busy Thika Superhighway hasn’t been spared either. This writer counted nearly 40 blank billboards from Globe Cinema roundabout to Ruiru town.

An empty billboard located along Waiyaki Way. PHOTO / FRANCIS NDERITU

There a few billboards that have survived the tough times,though. But many of them only display old and outdated advertisements.

Times must be really tough for advertising companies in the city.

