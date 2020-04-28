Nairobi now littered with blank billboards – PHOTOS

Outdoor advertising in Nairobi has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many billboards along major roads and highways now reduced to blank canvases and rusty metal rods.

With the national economy struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic, it seems few businesses are willing to spend anymore cash on outdoor advertising.

Along Nairobi’s Biashara Street there is at least one blank frame of a billboard, four along Muindi Mbingu Street, one along Moi Avenue, eight around the Museum Hill flyover and six blank billboards along Tom Mboya.

Certain roads leading into the city like Landhies road, Waiyaki way and Racecourse road also have their fair share of blank billboards.

The ever-busy Thika Superhighway hasn’t been spared either. This writer counted nearly 40 blank billboards from Globe Cinema roundabout to Ruiru town.

There a few billboards that have survived the tough times,though. But many of them only display old and outdated advertisements.

Times must be really tough for advertising companies in the city.