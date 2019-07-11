Naikuni to pay Sh10m to ex-KQ employee he undressed at public event over Arsenal jersey

Former Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer, Titus Naikuni, has been ordered by a Nairobi court to pay a sum of Sh10 million to an employee he unlawfully sacked.

According to the Employment and Labour Relation Court, the action by Naikuni against former Corporate and Communication Manager Kepha Bosire was unjustifiable.

Bosire was awarded Sh1.8 million being three months’ salary in lieu of notice, twelve months salary compensation, Sh1 million for compensation for undignified treatment of the claimant all amounting to Sh10 million.

On Thursday during the judgment, Justice Nelson Abuodha said the former CEO was personally liable for the award granted to Bosire.

KQ LOGO

According to Moreno’s Lawyer Steve Mogaka, Naikuni removed Moreno’s t-shirt which he said did have the KQ logo. Bosire wore an Arsenal FC team jersey.

This happened in 2013 during an event that was held at the Lemek Conservancy.

According to the court, Naikuni would have looked for other ways of making Moreno leave the event.

The court also heard that Naikuni directed the Director of Human Resource at the company to fire Moreno which the lawyer argued was unfair as per the requirement of the Employment Act.

“The CEO embarrassed the claimant in front of his colleagues and other guests who were in attendance during event,” the lawyer told the court.