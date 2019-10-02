More trouble for suspended matatu saccos as Sonko also acts

City Hall has piled more misery on the nine matatu saccos which were suspended on Monday by the National Transport and Safety Board (NTSA) for failing to comply with its regulations.

In a letter from the County Executive in charge of Transport Hitan Majevdia, City Hall has now halted the issuance of seasonal tickets for the nine saccos.

“This is to notify you that the saccos which have been suspended by NTSA via a letter dated September 30, 2019, for failing to comply with the provisions of section 5 (1) of the NTSA (operation of PSV) Regulation 2014 and you are hereby advised to suspend any further issuance of seasonal ticket in order to safeguard the lives of commuters,” read the letter date October 1, 2019.

The letter was addressed to the county director of Parking Tom Tinega.

On Monday, the authority suspended nine matatu saccos for failing to comply with the provisions of the law.

The suspended saccos are City Tram, which plies the City Center-Jogoo Road-Buruburu-Outering-Umoja route, Mwamba Sacco (City center-Buruburu-Civil Servant-Komarock route) and Marvellous Travellers (Komarock-Savanna-Jogoo Road-Eastleigh-City Center route).

Also suspended are MNGN Sacco (Mathare North-Ngara-Gikomba route), Fig Komba (Dandora-Juja Road-Gikomba/Fig Tree-Ngara-Gikomba-Kiambio/Mathare North-Ngara-Gikomba-Fig tree-Kiambio routes), Moonlight Coach Company (Commercial-Thika Road-Mathare North route), Mwirona Sacco (Bus Station-Thika Road-Kasarani-Mwiki route) and Huruma Mini Bus (Huruma-Pangani-Kariokor-Tusker route).

Transafaris, which plies the upcountry routes (Nairobi-Nakuru-Kisumu-Busia/Nairobi-Busia-Nakuru-Kericho-Kisumu/Nairobi-Nakuru-Kisumu-Kakamega-Bungoma, has also been suspended.