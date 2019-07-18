More than 1,000 laptops stolen at inland depot in Nairobi

Members of the public have been urged to report to the nearest police station if they come across the more than 1,000 laptops stolen at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

In a paid advert in local dailies on Thursday, the anonymous advertiser said the 1,140 laptops were stolen in May and a report made at Inland Port Police Station on May 22.

“Members of the public are urged not to buy any of the laptops having below serial numbers, and if they come across such a laptop to report to the nearest police station,” part of the ad reads.

No mention was made on the owner of the stolen laptops.

Last August, police officers in Nairobi recovered 254 laptops believed to have been stolen from a house in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The more than 200 laptops were recovered from a house in Nyayo Estate, Embakasi by officers from Special Crimes Prevention Unit who were led to the house by a suspect.

In May, President Uhuru Kenyatta made an impromptu visit to the inland depot following complaints by traders whose goods had been confiscated.