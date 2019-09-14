More pain for motorists in latest EPRA price review

The will be no relief for motorists and manufacturers after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Saturday announced higher fuel prices.

The cost of super petrol and diesel has gone up by Sh0.28 and Sh2.44 per litre, respectively.

Users of kerosene were, however, spared as the price of the commodity went down by Sh3.31 per litre.

In Nairobi, a litre of Super petrol will now retail at Sh112.81; diesel at Sh103.04 and kerosene Sh100.64 starting midnight.

Last month, the price of super petrol and diesel reduced by Sh2.86 and Sh3.28 per litre respectively while that of kerosene went up by Sh1.98 per litre.