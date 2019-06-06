Mixed reaction after Uhuru hands CBK Governor new 4-year term

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge during the launch of the new generation coins on December 11, 2018. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NAIROBI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has handed Dr Patrick Njoroge a fresh, 4-year term as Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor.

Dr Njoroge, whose current term expires on June 19, 2019, will now leave in 2023.

His reappointment comes just days after he launched new currency notes. He unveiled the new banknotes on Saturday during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok county.

Kenyans had varied reaction after he was reappointed.

Hamza Abdirahman‏ tweeted, “Yes, he is very hardworking man. But let him stop adding more regulation in banking since too much government regulation are taking away efficiency from our banks.”

REFORM AGENDA

“Yes, the man is working. He needs to finish what he started because I believe this man has a positive reform agenda for the banking sector of this nation,” posted

Everest Wangoya‏.

“Apart from new currency and interest cap which don’t positively impact common mwananchi ….what of substance has he done to warrant the extension? Pleasing Demagogues only,” quipped Fundi Wa Stima.

Nills‏ said: “Patrick Njoroge through the CBK has been able to implement effective monetary policy, thus maintaining stable prices, thereby supporting conditions for long-term economic growth. He deserves another term”.

“The reappointment of Patrick Njoroge was all written on the wall for implementing demonetization and his unfinished business on CRB regulations and mobile money lending. His success on eliminating ‘shy lock’ banks and reining in money laundering is commendable (POCAMLA),” added Peter Kymani

David mwamburi tweeted, “Rotich and Njoroge have failed Kenyans their policies are more dynasty driven more than people driven.”