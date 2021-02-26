Mejja excited after his latest hit ‘Siskii’ plays during NBA game





Celebrated Kenyan Genge musician Mejja could not hide his excitement after his latest hit was played during an NBA match in the US.

The song dubbed Siskii was played during the fixture between Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

The jam which was released last week currently has more than 557,000 views on YouTube.

The artiste has been releasing hit after hit while also empowering and uplifting upcoming artistes by doing collaborations with them.

And, in what seems like a return of favour, DJ Ivy played his new song during a live basketball match in the United States.

Mejja took to social media to express his delight and thanked DJ Poizon Ivy for playing his song during the live basketball match.

“Playing On Dallas Mavs Game Big Up @poizonivythedj For Supporting Genge Music In The US Always,” he wrote.

DJ Poizon Ivy is the official Dallas Mavericks’ team entertainment manager and was the first woman ever to DJ at a National Basketball Association (NBA) all-star game.

Ivy, 29, was born in Kenya before she moved to the US with her family when she was just five years old.

Born Ivy Awino, she started deejaying at the age of 19 while in college.

She bagged the Best DJ in East Africa Award at the Afrika Muzik Magazine Awards held in Texas in October 2019.