MediaMax Ltd forced to rehire sacked presenter after pressure from audience

MediaMax Limited has yielded to public pressure and has rehired its popular radio and TV presenter, Njuguna Gicheha popularly known as Man Nyari.

Man Nyari, who hosts a show called Njanjo Ya Muturire (dose of life) on Saturday both on Kameme FM and Kameme TV, was among the employees who were let go last month after being declared redundant.

The show highlights the plights of disadvantaged members of the society and reunites families who have broken up due to domestic violence.

Since his sacking, Kameme FM and Kameme TV drew backlash from its listeners with Man Nyari’s fans demanding his return threatening never to listen to the vernacular stations if their demands were not met.

The highlight of the backlash came on Saturday last week when a different presenter hosted the segment, leaving fans furious.

SUCCEEDED HIM

“We want Man Nyari back, the presenter who has succeeded him has no clue on how to drive the show and we need him back or else we move to other stations,” John Kamau wrote on his Facebook page.

And on Wednesday, Man Nyari broke the news to his social media fans that he was back with at the station. While acknowledging that there were still “some issues”, the comedian and a gospel artist said he was ready to continue working.

“I’m back with a bang, make a date with us at Kameme FM and Kameme FM on Saturdays I have seen the hand of God in this, it is the public demand that has seen me being reinstated,” he wrote on his Facebook fan page.

He urged his supporters to pray for him and the company. “It was God who had planned for the confusion so that people who did not know the existence of Njanjo show will now know about it and start watching it, continue praying for the company because such issues are normal,” he said. He also apologised for the show aired on Saturday.