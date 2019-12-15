LSK defends senators Mutula, Murkomen for representing Sonko in court

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has defended its members who represented Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in court over his ongoing corruption court case saying there is no law barring them from practicing.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday during the Jamhuri Day celebrations, faulted state officers for participating in corruption cases while serving in positions meant to oversight.

The president said that the trend was a case of conflict of interest.

Senators Mutula Kilonzo Junior of Makueni and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen appeared in court as part of Sonko’s legal team in a graft case last week.

LSK Mombasa branch chairman Matthews Nyabena said the society had no issues with its members who have been elected as legislators representing whoever they felt like in a court of law.

“A lawyer can choose whoever he wants to represent, it is a decision which has not been established in the Constitution and as such the only remaining option for the government is to challenge such decisions whenever leaders take up their roles as professionals in a court of law,” Nyabena said.

He asked the Government to challenge the same in a court of law, since matters conflict of interest was not well defined by the Constitution.

On Thursday President Kenyatta directed Attorney General Paul Kariuki to come up with a Conflict of Interest bill seeking to bar public officers from engaging in other professions