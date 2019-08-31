KRA destroys counterfeit goods worth Sh1.5 Billion – VIDEO

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Friday destroyed illicit products with a market value of over Sh1.5 billion.

The exercise which took place at Stony Athi, Kajiado County and saw the tax man destroy goods seized from traders in Nairobi and its environs which were being sold in violation of regulations stipulated under the Excise Duty Act.

“The products destroyed include 25,070 bottles of beer, 102,004 bottles of wine, spirits packed in 82,538 bottles and 104,786 bottles of juice,” KRA said in a statement.

It further added that the goods could have led to a loss of over Sh400 million in tax revenue.

“Also destroyed was an assortment of machinery used in the production of some goods, 93, 670 bottles of water, 60, 000 fake excise stamps and 6, 450 packets of cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, and shisha packed in 50 packets,” said KRA.

IN PARTNERSHIP

“Today’s destruction exercise marks a significant milestone in the fight against illicit trade and contraband goods in the country. It underscores the government’s determination and keenness to annihilate the vices of illicit trade and contraband goods,” added KRA.

KRA impounded the products in partnership with the various government agencies that constitute the multi-agency team charged with combating illicit trade and contraband goods.

Among government agencies in the multi-agency team are; Office of the President, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA), NACADA and the Department of Public Health.

The tax agency has appealed to members of the public to aid the government in combating illicit trade and contraband goods through the provision of crucial intelligence.