KRA arrests Chinese developers over Sh26m tax evasion

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has arrested three directors of a real estate company of Chinese national for failing to declare and remit taxes amounting Sh26 million.

The arrest was revealed by the commissioner of investigation and enforcement, David Yego.

Mr Yego said investigations by KRA revealed that the three who are directors of Tianyi Limited-a real estate company of residential houses in Athi River known as River Park Estate, failed to declare and remit taxes amounting to Sh26 million from the sale of 171 units.

The developers Zhang Xiaodong, Ming Zhao, He Youging were arrested in Nairobi and are out on a police cash bail of Sh100,000. They will appear at in court on October 14, 2019.