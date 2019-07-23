Kibao Vodka makes it to the list of top global spirits

Kenya’s Kibao Vodka has been ranked 86th among the Top 100 World’s Fastest-Growing Spirits brands by volume in the globe.

This has seen the local brand rank higher than Tullamore Dew Whiskey, Hendrick’s Gin, Bulleit Whiskey, and Havana Club Rum among others in the rankings by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Kibao grew its volumes by 114.7 percent to 365,000 nine-litre cases in 2018, up from 175,000 nine-litre cases in 2017 according to data from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis research.

“The world’s top 100 fastest-growing spirits brands, categorised by their respective case volume growth last year, collectively grew by 11 percent, compared to total global category growth of 0.8 percent in 2018.” said the report that analyses the global alcohol market.

ONLY KENYAN BRAND

Kibao, a Kenya Wines Agencies Limited (KWAL) product, was the only Kenyan brand to make it on the list, which featured other international spirits such as Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky, Jameson Whiskey and Baileys Cream Liqueur.

Kibao is available in 250ml, 350ml, and 750ml retailing between Sh200 and Sh700.

The IWSR data also showed that the locally produced vodka category grew 60.2 percent to 953,300 nine-litre cases in 2018 from 595,000 nine-litre cases in 2017.

“Total sales volume of spirits locally produced in Kenya was 4.46 million nine-litre cases in 2017, and 4.77 million cases in 2018,” Said IWSR. This was a 6.95 percent growth in the locally produced alcohol segment in Kenya.

Distell bought out Centum’s stake in KWAL in 2017 to become the majority shareholder in the firm. The transaction valued at Sh1.1 billion saw Distell acquire an additional 26.4 percent stake in the local manufacturer and distributor of alcohol.

‘BEYOND EXPECTATIONS’

According to the South African company, KWAL is “performing beyond expectations, led by the impressive performances of local brands Kibao and Hunter’s Choice”.

Distell recently credited the brands for growth in its report.

“Our alcoholic beverages markets in Africa remain largely resilient, achieving seven percent volume growth on the previous year, driven by exceptional triple-digit volume and revenue growth in Kenya (Kibao and Hunter’s Choice) and strong performance in Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland,” said its annual report