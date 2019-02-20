Kenyans on Twitter threaten to demolish Ruto’s Weston Hotel





Kenyans online want human rights activist Boniface Mwangi to organise a protest whose objective will be to demolish Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel that has since been found to be sitting on public land.

The conversation started with lawyer Soyinka Lempaa questioning whether Kenyans were ready to practice the proverbial people power and reclaim public land where the otel stands.

The vice-chairperson of the National Land Commission Abigael Mbagaya on Tuesday said that Dr Ruto has to pay restitution “to the people of Kenya” at the current market value of the property to enable the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority to acquire land in the same neighbourhood.

Deputy President William Ruto, during a BBC interview, admitted that the land where Weston Hotel sits was improperly acquired terming himself as an innocent buyer.

Boniface Mwangi shared Soyinka’s proposal on Twitter and his followers expressed interest in participating in such a demo.

Some users were however concerned that the act would cause wastage of taxpayers’ money when the hotel owner is compensated by courts.

Kenyans are wondering if we should help @UKenyatta do the right thing by demolishing Weston Hotel ourselves?Deputy President @WilliamsRuto should hand over the grabbed land back to @CAA_Kenya.As long as Weston stands,it's a sign of impunity.Stolen land is stolen land. #SemaUkweli pic.twitter.com/AmdGvdxh6f — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) February 20, 2019

Davis Mathers commented; “Why not arrange a demo preferably on a Saturday wakenya wajitokeze boni we have to take back Kenya.”

Michael Maina added; “On this, I would participate. Try me!”

Michelle Okello questioned; “So when are we marching there #SemaUkweli #MarchtoWeston.”

Wilson Gitau stated; “Yeah! I would happily participate in demolishing that ugly hotel. As usual, our courts will award him billions in compensation.”