Kenyan online company Jipende Afrika launches Men natural products

The world of natural and organic skincare can be confusing. Tons of brands label their products “non-toxic,” “green,” or “clean,” but in reality, those terms don’t mean anything because they’re not regulated.

Jipende Afrika a Kenyan online shop which caters for natural products wants to change that perception.

Jipende, a Swahili word meaning love yourself, combined with Afrika brings home the meaning of “love yourself Africa”.

The company’s philosophy in business is anchored and driven by beneficial partnership right from the source who is a farmer, to manufacturers and consumers.

“We believe in offering the really meaning of Jipende Afrika, our products are not compromised by chemicals, preservatives or exposed to harmful impurities. You can count on tested, proven and certified products. It’s a journey we have chosen out of passion and love for Africa resources with a mission to feature organic and natural products that are affordable, good quality skin and hair care products made in Africa,” says the CEO and founder Bonface Makhulo.

He further states the reason why he founded Jipende Afrika was because, “I wanted to give hope to Africa upcoming innovators and manufacturers not forgetting our families especially mothers who works in the farms and plantations that produce most of the ingredient used like; Shea nuts, sesame, honey, Carrier oil, cocoa, vegetables among others to survive. Having my platform has created employment opportunity for people in Africa and help build Africa economy through self-sustainability. It has also given hope to upcoming Entrepreneurs who believe in building Africa own products and brands.”