Kenyan music key stakeholders now want collection of royalties suspended

The Pubs and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) in collaboration with the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), performing and recording artistes and the DJs Association want collection of royalties suspended.

The organizations have asked the Cabinet Secretary for ICT Mr Joe Mucheru to suspend the current tariff structure and stop any further collection by Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP) and Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) until a solution is found.

“We are not opposed to the payment of royalties and are ready to pay as soon as the issues highlighted have been resolved,” the key stakeholders said in a joint statement during a press conference in Nairobi on Thursday.

The organizations however welcomed the presidential directive of moving the office of Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) from Attorney General’s office to the department of Information, Communication and Technology.

They complained about the continuing harassment of bars, restaurants and hotels as well as DJs and artistes as they go about their business, mostly on weekends, which they say is bad for their business.

“We are opposed to the structure of collection of royalties which involves a lot of intimidation, arrests and confiscation of our equipment. This is usually done in full view of our clients and tourists which paint a very negative picture for Kenya,” the statement further read.

The organizations also took issue with distribution of royalties to artistes, which they claim is not transparent. They also want MCSK’s accounts audited and the report made public.

MONITORING AIR PLAY

They insist on a review of the collection function which will see money move directly to artistes instead of ‘middle man’ organizations.

They also recommended the use of technology for monitoring the artists and songs.

“There is existing technology that can monitor air play and determine what monies are owed to each artiste. We should embrace this and do away with the collection management organizations (CMO’S).”

On August 24, 2019 President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

The president said that the current occurrence where the MCSK paid artistes Sh 2,500 as royalties, indicates that there is a problem in its leadership.