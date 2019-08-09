Kenyan men giving HR-related jobs wide berth – agency

The number of men opting for human resource-related professional courses is on the decline, an examination agency says. Out of the 1,128 candidates who sat for the fifth Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP) examination, only 277 were men, representing 24.6 per cent.

Human Resource Management Professionals Examination Board acting chief executive officer Jane Wanyoike said there is need for gender balance in the field.

She, however, said enrolment for the examination is on the increase, with the current number being an improvement from last year, where 781 candidates opted for the course.

“The increase in the number of candidates is a reflection that CHRP is rapidly gaining acceptance as the main tool to gain entry into, remain relevant and continue to make an impact in the human resource profession and the society at large,” said Ms Wanyoike.

She spoke yesterday during the release of the fifth Certified Human Resource Professional examination series at Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi.