Kenyan man caught in medical storm abroad for masquerading as a doctor

The founder of the Lancet Group of Labs, Dr Ahmed Kalebi, appears to have blown the cover of a Kenyan man he claims is a quack doctor.

Through his Facebook and Twitter accounts, Dr Ahmed said he recently met the quack, identified as Osborne Nelson Nyadiva, but has sine found out that he is a fraud.

“Today I met a Dr Osborne Nelson Nyandiva, referred to me by a senior clinician colleague, who says he’s a young Kenyan pathologist based in St Lucia West Indies having worked in Samoa and Australia. Sadly, I’ve since quickly established that he is a fraud,” Dr Ahmed tweeted.

“Sadly, after his visit to my office, I have since established that he is a fraud, and his credentials in his CV are fake. There is even a story about him from Samoa,” Dr Ahmed said.

Dr Ahmed says he wanted to engage Dr Osborne in research and academic collaborations in pathology, and that is why they had a meeting.

“I’ve added two screenshots from his CV which show the blatant falsehood whereby he claims having published with my colleague Dr Charles Mwangi Wahome who doesn’t even know him, and also claims he supervised MMed dissertations of my two other colleagues Dr Joseph Sumba and Dr Marijani Msafiri, yet those two pathologists qualified over a decade ago,” Dr Ahmed said.

Dr Ahmed went ahead to share links to two stories about Dr Osborne that were done by Samoa Observer newspaper.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS

In one of the stories, the National University of Samoa (N.U.S.) is being blamed for hiring a Kenyan National academic whose qualifications have been under scrutiny.

The Kenyan national is now the subject of an investigation by the Samoa Medical Council and the Office of the Attorney General.

‘Dr Embiruka Osborne Nyandiva, who is an academic at the National University of Samoa’s (N.U.S.) School of Medicine, has been placed on leave pending the investigation,” the newspaper wrote.

In the second story, the senior lecturer at N.U.S is being investigated by the St. Francis University College of Health and Allied Sciences (S.F.U.C.H.A.S.) in East Africa, for the legitimacy of his qualifications.

“Dr Embiruka Osborne Nyandiva, of Kenya, who is employed by the N.U.S. as a Senior Lecturer in the School of Medicine, has been placed on leave pending an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Medical Council of Samoa,” the newspaper report reads in part.