Kenya Railways adds extra train to cushion Kasarani residents

Kenya Railways (KR) on Monday evening announced it had added an extra train in order to cushion commuters along the Nairobi CBD-Mwiki route after a matatu strike to protest against bad roads entered second day.

The Corporation was forced to jump into action after stranded commuters camped at the Nairobi Central Railway station in search of alternative means to get home.

KR also added an extra trip on Tuesday morning to cater for stranded commuters following the ongoing strike.

In a statement to media houses, Kenya Railways Managing Director Mr Philip Mainga said that the Corporation will continue running the morning extra trip along this route until the strike is over.

The Corporation operates a daily round trip on the route with stopovers at Githurai, Mwiki, Kahawa West and Ruiru.

INCONVENIENCED

The morning train departs Ruiru station at 6:10am and arrives in town at 7:40am whereas the evening train leaves the Nairobi Central station at 5:40pm to arrive at 7:13 pm.

The train stops at Makongeni, Makadara, Mtindwa, Kariobangi South, Dandora station, Maili Saba, Mwiki station, Manguo, Githurai, Kahawa West station, Kenyatta University, Clayworks and Kitambaa.

Tuesday marked the second day where residents of Kasarani were inconvenienced after public transport was paralysed along the Kasarani-Mwiki Road by matatu operators who were protesting the poor state of roads in the area.

Commuters in the area have been forced to walk all the way to Thika Road in the morning and again back in the evening.

The matatu operators have vowed to stay put until their grievances are addressed.

The road is currently in a pathetic state with huge potholes making transport along the way cumbersome.

Huge traffic snarl-ups during peak hours have also become a norm in the area owing to the bad state of the road.