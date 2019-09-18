Kenya-born ex-rugby player assumes key state position in Tennessee – PHOTOS

Kenya-born former rugby player, Hodgen Mainda, has assumed office as the Commissioner of Commerce and Insurance in Tennessee State government.

The 42-year-old Mainda is the newest Cabinet Member in the Tennessee government.

Mainda, who first moved to the US in 2008 as a rugby player, becomes the first Kenyan to hold such a position in the State of Tennessee.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Mainda through a press statement on September 5.

It was also reported on the governor’s and the State Department of Commerce and Insurance Twitter accounts.

On September 18, 2019, the State Department of Commerce and Insurance shred the news on Twitter.

“Proud to share these photos of Governor Bill swearing in Hodgen Mainda this week and looking forward to working alongside of you in the years to come! #leadership” the tweet read.

Governor Bill replied to the tweet with the brief message: “Welcome to the team, Hodgen Mainda”

The governor also lauded Mainda for his outstanding career as a community leader in Chattanooga.

Governor Bill cited Mainda’s work on the boards of a number of organizations, including the Downtown Chattanooga Rotary Club, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Chancellor’s Roundtable and the College of Business Advisory Board.

Mainda is also a member of the Leadership Tennessee Class of 2019 and a 2018 graduate of the Harvard Business School Young American Leaders Programme.