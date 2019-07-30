Kenya among four countries selected for Qiantang Global Fintech Competition

Kenya is among four countries selected for the inaugural Qiantang Global Fintech Competition to be held in September.

The competition focuses on innovative ideas on fintech. It aims to form a global fintech community and build a platform for global fintech entrepreneurship innovation, resources convergence, integration and resonance.

The first Qiantang Star Global Fintech Competition was first held in china earlier year.

The countries and cities selected for the preliminary competition are Kenya, United States, United Kingdom, Indonesia and Chinese cities of Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Guiyang.

The final competition will be held in Hangzhou, China in September.

The judges at the competition are drawn from academia and the global fintech industry at large.

The rewards include Sh225 million of policy funds can be awarded.