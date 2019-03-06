Kenya Airways tells customers to stay home, keep off JKIA





Kenya Airways has advised its customers with flights scheduled after 11am to stay home and not go to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The announcement came hours after flights at JKIA were disrupted due to a work boycott by members of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu).

“Further to the strike by Kawu members, we expect disruptions on flights. Customers on flights after 11 A.M are advised not to come to the airport until further communication is shared. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused,” KQ said in a statement.

The national carrier added that only customers on KQ100 to London, KQ116 to Amsterdam and KQ 210 to Mumbai can proceed to check-in.

The striking staff, who downed their tools in the early hours of Wednesday, are unhappy with the board of management, unfair staff hiring and compensation and proposed takeover of the airport by KQ.

No plane has landed at the largest airport in Kenya and East Africa since 3am, with a Rwanda Air plane that was supposed to pick up passengers leaving empty.

Long queues have formed at the airport’s gates, with some sources telling the Nationthat some of the airport’s entry points had been closed by the workers on go-slow, prompting a heavy deployment of police.