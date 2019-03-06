KDF takes over operations at JKIA

Kenya Airforce personnel deployed to JKIA to assist in operations after aviation workers went on strike this morning. PHOTO | JAMES KAHONGE

The government has deployed Kenya Air Force personnel at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to assist in operations after aviation workers went on strike this morning.

Experts say the air force personnel will assist with ground flight operations that requires trained workers.

Earlier, the government had deployed officers from the National Youth Service (NYS) after several flights to and from the airport were affected.

The aviation workers are opposed to the planned merger between Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority.

The arrangement will see KQ operate JKIA.