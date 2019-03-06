Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Hustle

KDF takes over operations at JKIA

By Nairobi News Team March 6th, 2019 1 min read

The government has deployed Kenya Air Force personnel  at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to assist in operations after aviation workers went on strike this morning.

Experts say the air force personnel will assist with ground flight operations that requires trained workers.

Earlier, the government had deployed officers from the National Youth Service (NYS) after several flights to and from the airport were affected.

The aviation workers are opposed to the planned merger between Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority.

The arrangement will see KQ operate JKIA.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Union official arrested as police crush demos at...

About the author

Nairobi News Team

View all posts

Also read