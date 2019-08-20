KBS: Our staff did not take part in robbery incident

The Kenya Bus Service Management has denied allegations that some of their crew members were involved in robbery inside one of their buses along Ngong Road on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement posted on their official Twitter page, the management said that contrary to reports emerging from complaining customers, their crew was not involved in the robbery incident.

ROBBED

A member of the public named Miriam Wanda on her Twitter page complained to the KBS management saying that a lady was robbed by four men on Sunday afternoon in one of the buses plate number KBZ 997Z.

Ms Wanda, in her tweet, said that she witnessed how the conductor allowed four men to enter the bus and steal a phone from a young lady.

“I believe the driver, conductor and the four men know each other. These men entered the stage at Kenyatta ‘KMTC’ stage saying there is an operation, “wekeni seat belt” (put on your seat belt). They went to the back where the lady was seated, and started bullying her to put on her seat belt,” she said.

Wanda further said that it was only when another passenger who noticed that the four men were not genuine that the passengers started a commotion. It was during this commotion that the lady’s phone was stolen.

However, the KBS management says that information from the conductor of the bus reveals that the bus had three empty seats when seven men entered while pushing him to the rear of the bus.

COMMOTION

“He (the conductor) informed the driver to stop the bus as he was not willing to carry excess passengers. The driver stopped the bus and there ensured (sic) a commotion of about five minutes with the conductor standing his ground,” the management in their statement said.

The management further said that when the seven men refused to alight from the bus, the conductor told the driver to drive to the Nairobi area police and that is when the seven men jumped off the bus.

“In fact, one of the pickpockets even threatened the conductor with a knife, and while alighting they told him that they had marked him and he will face the consequences,” the management further added.

Reactions on social media indicate that this incident is among many, citing that such incidences are common along the Ngong, Kawangware and Uhuru Highway routes.

The Kenya Bus Service Management, however, said that they have summoned the crew members to record statements at their control room as they await the report from Ms Wanda, whom they say is not picking up their calls.