KBL launches Tusker Oktobafest 2019

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its flagship brand Tusker, has announced the biggest beer festival in Kenya, ‘Tusker OktobaFest 2019’.

The one of a kind beer festival in the country will take place from the 5th to 6th October 2019 at Ngong Racecourse-Nairobi.

The event is to celebrate Kenyan authenticity, by bringing to life Kenyan culture through beer, entertainment, food and music.

During the two-day festival, Kenyans will get to enjoy a range of beers and food as they get entertained by the nation’s top artists and deejays.

The line-up of artists will include Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, Jua Cali, Fena, The Kansoul, Bensoul, Nadia Mukami, Sailors, Ethic, Hart-the-band, and Karun among others. Revelers will enjoy great music from Deejays that include (DJ) Joe Mfalme, Blinky Bill, Kace, Suraj, Adrian, G Money, and Dii amongst others.

Speaking at the launch, Kenya Breweries Limited Finance Director Ms Kinya Kimotho said, the festival was to celebrate Kenya’s diverse and unapologetic culture with great food and music to give their consumers a one of a kind extraordinary experience. “We hope our consumers will enjoy great beer from the KBL family.”

There will be a gaming area, with interactive activities that include festival and arcade games, touch rugby, giant jenga and pool amongst others. The festival will also have a wide variety of Kenyan street food ranging from Nyama Choma, samosa and mutura amongst others.

To be part of the ‘Tusker OktobaFest 2019’, purchase festival pass via Mookh.com at Sh1,000.

Each ticket purchased comes with 2 redeemable beers from the house of Tusker (Tusker Lager, Tusker Lite, Tusker Malt, and Tusker Cider).