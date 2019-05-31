It’s free entry for Kenyans to Maasai Mara this Saturday

The photo of the two laughing lions at at Masai Mara National Park. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyans will on Saturday access the Maasai Mara National Reserve free of charge, the Narok County Government has said.

Governor Samuel Tunai said this will provide a chance to all Kenyans who have never been to the reserve to visit.

Kenyan adults usually pay Sh1,000 and children Sh200 to access the national reserve.

The county government which is in charge of the operations at the national reserve has waived this fee for everyone.

“We have decided to waive park fees to celebrate Kenya’s attainment of self-rule and mark our (Maasai) culture,” the governor said.

The free entry will coincide with the Madaraka Day celebrations that are being held at the Narok Stadium on Saturday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be presiding over the 56th Maradaka Day celebrations.

