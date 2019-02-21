INSIDE STORY: Details of Sh2b tenders that led to raid at Governor’s posh Karen home

Journalists outside the Karen home of Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine on February 20, 2019. PHOTO | NYABOGA KIAGE

Details of how senior staff in Samburu County allegedly misappropriated Sh2 billion can now be revealed.

On Wednesday, the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives conducted raids in the homes of Governor Moses Kasaine who was later grilled at Integrity Center for hours.

According to EACC, staff at the county were involved in gross financial misappropriation, conflict of interest and embezzlement of funds in an organised and systematic pattern.

However, the anti-graft body said that through their investigations it had managed to trace Sh 1.6 billion.

AWARDING THEMSELVES CONTRACTS

Some of the details about what really transpired between the years 2014 – 2018 show that the county staff registered different companies in their names before awarding themselves various tenders.

EACC said that the companies received a total of Sh970 million and from the cash Sh86 million was given to county employees as kickbacks.

In another deal that EACC considers as a ‘conflict of interest’, Sh673 million was paid to companies that were owned by county staff.

Governor Kasaine is said to have pocketed Sh73 million through a company identified as Oryx Service Station.

His Personal Assistant Mr Simon Etiene, whose house was also raided, was allegedly paid Sh13 million through the Bonobo General Supplies and Fass bookshop and Stationery.

Without releasing the identities of others who are being investigated, EACC said that one official in the county received Sh 316 million that was paid to a company called Siambu suppliers and general contractors.

COUNTY ASSEMBLY OFFICIAL

Another officer attached to the County Assembly allegedly received Sh27 million through Motepes Company Limited.

Through a company known as Napore Limited a senior official in the Ministry of Agriculture is said to have been paid Sh25 million.

A revenue officer is also said to have pocketed Sh42 million through Trevor Investment Limited.

A former health official is also said to have been paid Sh18 million through her company Step-line Limited.

The offices of the current County Assembly Speaker and that of his predecessor are also said to have received a total of Sh 46 million through the companies; Lonen Long contractors, Ljas contractors and Dalma General Supplies.