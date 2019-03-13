I will make Nairobi clean again with my D+ – Sonko’s nominee

A section of Uhuru Highway that has been landscaped under the Nairobi County beautification project. PHOTO | FILE

The fate of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s nominee for Environment Executive Sonia Birdi hangs in the balance after concerns were raised about her experience.

The former United Republican Party (URP) nominated MP appeared before the Nairobi County Assembly Committee on Appointments, which was vetting county executive nominees.

She was put to task on how she would manage the crucial department yet she has no prior knowledge in the environment field.

This came after she revealed that she studied business at the university and scored a D+ in her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination at Loreto Convent, Msongari.

Ms Birdi holds a Bachelor’s of Commerce degree from D.R College in India and a degree in Business Administration from University of Sheffield, United Kingdom.

The vetting committee, chaired by Acting Speaker Chege Mwaura, asked Ms Birdi to explain how she expected to run the department given her inadequate knowledge on matters relating to environment and her dismal academic performance.

“That D+ in my paper is not a failure but what I am bringing on the table. If I was not positive on the change I want to make, I wouldn’t have applied for the position,” said the alumnus of Our Lady of Mercy Primary School in South B, Nairobi.