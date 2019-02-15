Horror traffic as ‘Sany’ the excavator clears land reserve near Nyayo stadium – PHOTOS





‘Sany’, the dreaded excavator demolishing illegal structures in the city, on Friday descended on buildings that encroached on Kenya Railway land reserve near Nyayo Stadium.

Kiambu County Senator Kimani Wamatangi led demonstrations against the demolitions, reports indicating that he owned most of the structures.

The main structure in the area housed a restaurant, a pharmacy, a salon, a boutique and a cosmetics shop.

The morning demolition caused heavy traffic on Lang’ata Road.

Tenants claim they were not warned. Some said they have lost important documents in their premises.

The demolition will target all constructions within 30 metres of the railway line.