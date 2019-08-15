Hope for betting companies as Mozzart Bet’s licence is renewed

The government has renewed Mozzart Bet’s operating licence, in a move that brings hope for a possible solution to the month-long stand-off between betting firms and the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

Mozzart Bet is one of the 27 betting companies affected by BCLB’s decision to withdraw both the operational licences and Paybill numbers on July 11.

However, Nairobi News understands that Mozzart Bet has been cleared to resume operations under operating license number 000135 and Paybill number 290059.

Mozzart Bet operates a number of shops in Kayole, Kawangware, Westlands in Nairobi, and along Ronald Ngala street, in the capital’s CBD.

The government has maintained that the decision, which has affected hundreds of employees and sports entities in the country, was informed by the banned companies’ defaulted tax payments.

“The (betting) firms should stop threats that they will move to court. The government must get its share to fund activities that are beneficial to this country,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said on July 13.

Sources suggest Mozzart Bet was given a clean bill of health by authorities after choosing to negotiate with BCLB on how to offset tax arrears rather than going to court.

Mozzart Bet is now set to unveil its Sh10 million JackPot winner in Nairobi on Friday.

Nairobi News understands 10 of the other affected betting firms are in negotiation with the government and could resume operations soon.