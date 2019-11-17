Hawk-eyed traveler catches KAA using counterfeit Microsoft software
Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) were on Saturday ‘busted’ by a hawk-eyed traveler who noticed a glitch on their flight information display system (FIDS).
The traveler, who was using the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), noticed that FIDS had displayed a warning that they were using a counterfeit Microsoft software.
After a screen shot of the message was shared online, KAA acknowledged and said that the issue had been solved.
“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The issue has been resolved,” KAA tweeted back.
Kenyans, on the other hand, had a field day trolling KAA.
