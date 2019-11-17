Hawk-eyed traveler catches KAA using counterfeit Microsoft software

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) were on Saturday ‘busted’ by a hawk-eyed traveler who noticed a glitch on their flight information display system (FIDS).

The traveler, who was using the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), noticed that FIDS had displayed a warning that they were using a counterfeit Microsoft software.

After a screen shot of the message was shared online, KAA acknowledged and said that the issue had been solved.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The issue has been resolved,” KAA tweeted back.

Kenyans, on the other hand, had a field day trolling KAA.

Don’t resolve. Stop using counterfeit software. Big shame! — Dickson Kemboi (@Kemboidickson) November 16, 2019

Forget about the embarrassment, there are already known vulnerabilities in the OS which the updates fix. I bet someone will will start altering the flight schedules. In short KAA hackers, will be coming for you today if you don’t validate the OS and apply updates. @davekul — Gabriel Oduori (@GabrielOduori) November 16, 2019

And I am very sure the procurement of this particular software is quoted in millions if not billions in KAA’s books.. — charles kihoro (@kihorock) November 16, 2019

😂😂😂😂ghai aibu kila mahali Ata hatuwezi ficha! — Joash Ruto (@BandLifePirate) November 16, 2019

Before they even found closure on the stowaway debacle, now this!!!!!! — virtuoso_vanso (@VansoJ) November 16, 2019