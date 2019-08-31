Join our WhatsApp Channel
Gor boss says fans who wish to be buried in club colours must pay

By Nahashon Musungu August 31st, 2019 1 min read

Gor Mahia secretary general Ben Omondi has said anyone wishing to associate themselves with the club’s brand, even in death, must part with a fee.

He made these comments on social media while sending his condolences to a departed supporter on the eve of the club’s opening game of the 2019/20 league season against Tusker in Kisumu.

He wrote: “RIP John of Huruma Branch. However, donning of coffins with Gor Mahia logo will attract a fee going forward.”

A number of die hard Gor Mahia supporters seem to prefer to be laid to rest in coffins bearing the club’s official green colours, and even logo.

Omondi has, however, not clarified how the club plans to get such deceased persons and how much will be levied upon in taxes.

