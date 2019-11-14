Going gets tougher for Kenyans as fuel prices go up

Kenyans will now have to dig deeper into their pockets for the next 30 days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Thursday announced higher prices for fuel and kerosene.

The change will see a litre of super petrol increase by Sh2.54, diesel Sh2.65 and kerosene by Sh2.98.

In Nairobi, a litre of super petrol and diesel will now cost Sh110.59 and Sh104.61 respectively while that of kerosene will set you back by Sh104.06.

The new prices will take effect from tonight at midnight until December 14.

Last month, the energy regulator had reduced prices of petrol and diesel by Sh4.76 per litre and Sh1.08 per litre respectively, while that of kerosene went up by Sh 0.44 per litre, compared to the previous period.