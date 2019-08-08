Glovo, the on-demand ‘deliver anything’ app, making waves in Nairobi

Glovo, the Spain-headquartered on-demand delivery app, which was launched in Nairobi earlier this year, is make waves in the city.

Glovo allows users to order anything with a simple tap on their smartphone – be it food or groceries or placing gift orders to send out to their loved ones.

In addition to the categories listed in the app, users can request “Anything” orders, in which the courier will pick up and deliver any item from any store in less than an hour.

Glovo is a Spanish start-up founded in Barcelona in 2015. It aspires to be a multi-category lifestyle app with food delivery being the most popular offering.

The app allows you to buy, collect and send any product within the same city at a time, in under an hour.

DELIVERY

The service is present in more than 20 countries and more than 100 cities, including Paris, Madrid, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Istanbul, Cairo and now Nairobi.

Every month, around 3 million orders are being delivered through the app under an average delivery time of 45 minutes.

According to Priscilla Muhiu, Head of Marketing, Sub Saharan Africa, Glovo will refund the delivery fees for any deliveries done in more than 45 minutes.

“Speed of delivery is one of Glovo’s value proposition and we would like to assure all our customers that we will live up to this promise,” said Muhiu.