French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Nairobi next month





French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a two-day State visit to Nairobi mid-March in what is expected to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

French Ambassador Aline Kuster-Menager on Monday confirmed Mr Macron’s visit when she paid a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

In a statement to the newsrooms, Mr Kenyatta said he expected the visit would “break new ground in the bilateral relations” between Kenya and France.

“Traditionally, Kenya and France enjoy strong bilateral ties and I am pleased that we’ve continued to deepen the relations. I look forward to the visit by President Macron,” said Mr Kenyatta.

During Mr Macron’s visit, the two States are expected to sign several agreements covering various subjects of mutual interest.

The French President is also set to co-host the fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly.

The forum to be held at UNEP headquarters in Nairobi will explore ways to accelerate sustainable use of natural resources through innovative policies, financing and technological solutions

The forum will build on consensus and commitments made at the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference held in Nairobi last November.