French President Macron to attend UN forum in Nairobi
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected in the country next week for the fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea-4).
Mr Ado Lõhmus, a Unea special envoy, said at a press conference in Nairobi on Monday that President Macron will attend the opening of the high-level meeting.
“On the 14th he will open the ‘One Planet Summit’ (OPS), which will also be meeting here in Kenya alongside Unea. The summit is a French initiative to engage member states and global ministers to implement climate policies,” Mr Lõhmus said.
Co-chaired by presidents Macron and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, the high-level session will gather Heads of State and ministers already involved in OPS coalitions or heading national delegation to Unea-4 as well as representatives of the finance and the business sectors, local governments, civil society, and youth.
The session will tackle two main issues: Promotion of renewable energy and fostering resilience, adaptation and biodiversity.