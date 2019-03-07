French President Macron to attend UN forum in Nairobi

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the closing session of the Intelligence College in Europe meeting at The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Paris on March 5, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the closing session of the Intelligence College in Europe meeting at The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Paris on March 5, 2019. PHOTO | AFP





French President Emmanuel Macron is expected in the country next week for the fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea-4).

Mr Ado Lõhmus, a Unea special envoy, said at a press conference in Nairobi on Monday that President Macron will attend the opening of the high-level meeting.

“On the 14th he will open the ‘One Planet Summit’ (OPS), which will also be meeting here in Kenya alongside Unea. The summit is a French initiative to engage member states and global ministers to implement climate policies,” Mr Lõhmus said.

Co-chaired by presidents Macron and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, the high-level session will gather Heads of State and ministers already involved in OPS coalitions or heading national delegation to Unea-4 as well as representatives of the finance and the business sectors, local governments, civil society, and youth.

The session will tackle two main issues: Promotion of renewable energy and fostering resilience, adaptation and biodiversity.