Former Capital FM editorial director lands top county job

Former Capital FM editorial director Michael Mumo was on Wednesday named a board member of the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

Mr Mumo early this year quit Capital FM to concentrate on his private business.

Before joining Capital, Mr Mumo also worked at Nation Media Group.

The new board’s inaugural meeting saw Mr Munyao Kamba elected as chairman of the board.

Mr Kamba took over from Mr Raphael Nzomo.

Others appointed to the board by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko include Ms Beryl Odinga, former ICT CEC Emma Mukuhi, acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat, Timothy Muriuki, Mohammed Abdulahi, Martin Mbicire, Charles Kerich and Karen Nyamu.

The company has for years recorded loses and the newly appointed board members are expected to restore the company lost glory.