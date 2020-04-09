Foreigners asked to renew expired permits online

The Immigration Department on Thursday asked foreigners whose passes and residency permits have expired to renew the documents online from Monday, April 13.

Alexander Muteshi, the Director-General for Immigration on Wednesday said the renewal process will be done through the foreign nationals’ service portal.

Muteshi stated that it is a mandatory requirement for all foreign nationals with expired passes and residency permits to renew them through the portal.

He said the move is aimed at helping foreigners who are presently stuck in the country due to travel restrictions occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Applicants will receive a downloadable notification from the Immigration Department once their applications for renewal are approved.

They will be required to print the notification and produce them when asked to present their passes or residency permits.

Those making new applications for citizenship or permits will be required to submit relevant documents in a drop box at the immigration headquarters in Nairobi.

“Application forms for permits, passes, citizenship and multiple journey visa applied online may be placed at the drop box located at Nyayo House,” said Muteshi.

OVERCROWDING

“You are advised to place the payment receipt, invoices, security bond, and approval acknowledgments,” he further said.

Last month, the Department of Immigration Services scaled down its operations to avoid overcrowding at their offices in a bid to reduce the rate of coronavirus transmission as drastic steps are taken to tame its fast spread.

In a statement, Muteshi indicated that passport applicants will access the immigration offices strictly on appointment basis.

“For purposes of managing risks by congestion, appointment bookings will be rescheduled to ensure minimal and safe numbers are in our premises at any given time,” said Muteshi.

Urgent passport cases will however be considered.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta urged government officers, businesses and companies to allow their employees to work from home with the exception of those offering essential services to tame the Covid-19 spread.