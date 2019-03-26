Fake phones valued at Sh8 million seized in Luthuli Avenue

Officers from the Anti Counterfeit Agency (ACA) impound huge consignments of fake mobile phones and accessories from shop owners in Nairobi's Luthuli Avenue. PHOTO | COURTESY

By Amina Wako

Counterfeit mobile phones worth Sh8 million were on Monday confiscated from shops along Luthuli Avenue by the Anti Counterfeit Agency (ACA).

According to Ibrahim Bule, who is the agency’s Chief Inspector, six suspects were arrested during the operation.

The phones which were seized had been rebranded with names of popular brands including Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Huawei, and Sony.

Also sized during the operation were mobile phones accessories such as chargers, batteries, phone covers and earphones.

Unwarranted standstill @Nairobi CBD, Luthuli st. as @ACAKenya Insp. raid Prime Exhibition for counterfeit phones. Shop-owners resisted inspection but overpowered. 6 arrested in mid-day raid with goods estimated at KSH.8M confiscated.@halake_elema @ @FloraMutahi @NationBreaking pic.twitter.com/sv64iaBI6e — ACA KENYA (@ACAKenya) March 25, 2019

FAKE GOODS

Mr Bule urged Kenyans to come out and assist them in the fight against fake goods.

“This is a crackdown that will continue. The agency has now focused completely on cracking down on all illicit and counterfeit products and will get rid of all of them from the market,” Bule said.

The arrested suspects are being held at Central Police Station as the police continue with investigations.