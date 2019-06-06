7 exciting new features which iPhone users will love

An Apple employee demonstrates the Animoji feature on an iPhone X at the Apple Store Union Square. AFP PHOTO

The World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicked off on Monday in California, US with a number of high-profile announcements and launches made.

Apple had a lot to unveil and as expected announced iOS 13 and gave it a first look at the company’s latest software for the iPhone.

Among the new features are a menstrual cycle tracker, dark mode and improvements to performance.

iOS 13 is packed full of new features that iPhone and iPad users are going to love.

Here are seven of the most exciting new features headed to iOS devices in iOS 13.

1. Menstrual tracker – This is a new feature to help women track their menstrual cycles and will be one of the new features on the Apple Watch. The tracker will help women log information related to their menstrual cycle, allowing users to see predicted timing for their next period and fertility window

2. Dark Mode – Is the new color scheme that was probably the single most anticipated change, and the biggest visual update Apple’s made to iOS. It will work with systemwide apps on the iPhone, including Messages, Safari, the camera and photo gallery, the calendar, internal menus and Maps.

3. New Swiping Keyboard – While Apple has offered support for third-party keyboards on iOS for years, it’s updating its own default keyboard with a new feature: a swiping function that should be familiar to anyone who’s used SwiftKey, Swype, or Gboard over the years, which Apple’s calling the “Quick Path” keyboard.

4. Messaging Profile Pictures – The new iOS is getting WhatsApp – and Facebook Messenger – style profile pictures and display names that let users share their name and photos with other users for Messages. What it means is that, one will be able to use their Memoji as a profile picture, too.

5. An end to iTunes – After almost years, Apple are finally replacing iTunes, the program used by millions of people around the world to store their music collections. It will be replaced by standalone music, television, and podcast apps which will run across the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.

6. External Storage – Finally, iOS will be able to pull files from SD cards and USB flash drives to import into the Files app.

7. Reminders – It has been long overdue for an update, they are adding “Today,” “Scheduled,” “Flagged,” and “All” filtering options for sorting your tasks, along with a whole new visual look.